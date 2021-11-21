The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Russell Wilson’s Future

Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks leads his team onto the fieldSEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks leads his team onto the field to start the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

With the Seattle Seahawks falling more and more out of the playoff race, it’s once again time to speculate about Russell Wilson’s future.

Earlier this year, Wilson was one of several big-time quarterbacks believed to be on the trading block. Wilson’s agent reportedly floated a list of potential teams and many believed a blockbuster trade was possible.

Of course, Wilson was not traded, as he remains a member of the Seattle Seahawks organization.

But for how much longer will that be the case? Following last weekend’s loss at Green Bay, speculation about Wilson’s 2022 destination started to grow.

Where will the superstar quarterback play in 2022?

According to OddsShark, the Seahawks remain the big favorite.

Pittsburgh is one prominent NFL franchise that could be in need of a quarterback.

Steelers fans aren’t the only ones hoping to land Wilson, though.

It could be a very eventful offseason for quarterbacks across the league. Wilson isn’t the only big name who could be on the move.

Where do you see Russell Wilson playing in 2022?

