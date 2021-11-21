NFL World Speculating About Russell Wilson’s Future

With the Seattle Seahawks falling more and more out of the playoff race, it’s once again time to speculate about Russell Wilson’s future.

Earlier this year, Wilson was one of several big-time quarterbacks believed to be on the trading block. Wilson’s agent reportedly floated a list of potential teams and many believed a blockbuster trade was possible.

Of course, Wilson was not traded, as he remains a member of the Seattle Seahawks organization.

But for how much longer will that be the case? Following last weekend’s loss at Green Bay, speculation about Wilson’s 2022 destination started to grow.

Where will the superstar quarterback play in 2022?

According to OddsShark, the Seahawks remain the big favorite.

Where will Russell Wilson play Game 1 of the 2022 NFL season? Seattle Seahawks -500

Las Vegas Radiers +600

New Orleans Saints +700

Chicago Bears +600

Dallas Cowboys +950

Pittsburgh Steelers +1500@BovadaOfficial #NFLpicks #sportsbetting — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) November 19, 2021

Pittsburgh is one prominent NFL franchise that could be in need of a quarterback.

Alright #Steelers fans: Give me your emoji reaction for each of these names if they were to be Pittsburgh's starting QB in 2022: Mason Rudolph:

Dwayne Haskins:

Marcus Mariota:

Russell Wilson:

Jimmy Garoppolo:

Aaron Rodgers:

Deshaun Watson:

Sam Howell:

Kenny Pickett:

Matt Corral: — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) November 19, 2021

Steelers fans aren’t the only ones hoping to land Wilson, though.

2022 Philadelphia Eagles are gonna be DANGERUSS Russell Wilson

Miles Sanders

Devonta Smith

Dallas Godert

Top 5 O-Line

Fletcher Cox

Brandon Graham

Derek Stingley Jr.

Darius Slay Super Bowl bound? 👀 — Benny (@Benny_445) November 19, 2021

Looking forward to Russell Wilson on the Saints in 2022 pic.twitter.com/C8mQdJR8Xh — Mattie B (@mattieb218) November 15, 2021

It could be a very eventful offseason for quarterbacks across the league. Wilson isn’t the only big name who could be on the move.

Aaron Rodgers? Russell Wilson? Deshaun Watson? Five potential first-round draft picks. 11 potential teams in need of a QB overhaul. Get ready for a wild QB carousel in 2022. https://t.co/5emPtEAV3p — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 18, 2021

Where do you see Russell Wilson playing in 2022?