NFL World Speculating About Sam Darnold's Future Today

The Carolina Panthers' QB situation got a significant shake up on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier this offseason, the assumption was that Sam Darnold would reclaim his starting position with third-round rookie Matt Corral in hot pursuit. But now, a new starting option has been thrown into the fold.

The Panthers have completed a trade for longtime Cleveland Browns signal caller Baker Mayfield.

Unsurprisingly, this movement has called Darnold's future with the Panthers into question.

"Sam Darnold had a good spring for the #Panthers and they're by no means handing the job to Baker Mayfield. There will be a training camp competition between the 2018 Nos. 1 and 3 overall picks," NFL insider Mike Garafolo reports.

Mayfield and Darnold are the No. 1 and No. 3 overall picks from the 2018 draft. Neither have lived up to the expectations set in front of them — both failing to earn a single Pro-Bowl selection.

Mayfield is coming off a disappointing, injury-ridden season in 2021. Darnold started his first season with the Panthers strong, but ultimately ended the year with his fourth straight double-digit interception season.

Who do you think will start for the Panthers in Week 1?