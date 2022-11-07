NFL World Speculating About Sean Payton's Coaching Future

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prepares for their the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

We're midway through the 2022 NFL season and two head coaches have already been fired with the potential for one or more being axed either before or after the season. But there's one replacement candidate out there that everyone's talking about: Sean Payton.

The former New Orleans Saints head coach "retired" after the 2021 season with the team that he won a Super Bowl with back in 2009. But nobody really believes that he's going to stay retired forever - not if the right team with the right offer comes along.

Following the Colts' firing of Frank Reich today, Colts fans and NFL analysts believe that Payton should be the obvious choice to replace him.

Fans that are expressing disappointment with how the team has struggled under Reich believe that Payton would be perfect for returning the team to their winning ways:

It isn't just Colts fans pining for Sean Payton either. After suffering their sixth loss of the season, Arizona Cardinals fans are hoping that Payton can come in and replace embattled head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

In 15 seasons as head coach of the Saints, Payton went 152-89 with only four losing seasons against nine trips to the postseason. He won at least one playoff game in seven of those playoff trips including their magical Super Bowl run in 2009.

There's no doubt Sean Payton has the coaching chops to take on almost any team in the NFL.

Right now, the Colts seem like the best option given their current makeup. But we'll see.