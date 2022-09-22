NFL World Speculating About Sean Payton's Next Job

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

When Sean Payton "retired" from coaching after the 2021 season, NFL fans and analysts immediately began speculating about his next coaching job.

On Thursday, the former Saints head coach confirmed that he's leaving the door open for a potential NFL comeback.

“If the right situation presented itself, I would definitely be interested. And there’s no utopia, if you will, when it comes to teams, but if I felt like it was the right situation, I would have an interest in that. That all being said, that could come in a year, that could come in two years,” Payton said, per the NewOrleans.Football podcast.

The NFL world has some ideas about where the former head coach will land next.

"He'll be in Dallas by February," one fan wrote.

"There's a place in Carolina? #Panthers," another suggested.

"If I'm the Chargers I am committing a lot of tampering right now," another added.

"Welp. Denver will be calling you by the end of the week," another said.

For now, Payton is an NFL analyst for the Fox Sports broadcast team.

Where would you like to see Payton land for his next head coaching gig?