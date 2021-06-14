The Spun

NFL World Speculating About The Madden 22 Cover

John Madden and Al Michaels posing for a photo.NEW YORK - MAY 14: Monday Night Football hosts John Madden (L) and Al Michaels attend the NBC Upfronts at Radio City Music Hall on May 14, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

EA Sports will officially release its Madden NFL 22 cover this week. Today, the video game company provided a cover tease.

Madden NFL 22 tweeted out a tease for this year’s cover, showing two goats – one bigger than the other – in a video on Monday morning.

Many across the football world are now speculating about the cover and who might be on it.

“It’s gotta be either Brady & Brees or Brady & Gronk right?” one fan tweeted.

That seems like the right kind of guess. However, others believe we could also get Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on the cover.

It’s been a while since Madden NFL featured two athletes on the same cover. Back in 2010, the popular video game had wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and safety Troy Polamalu on the same cover.

Could we get an offensive player and a defensive player on the same cover this year? Perhaps Tom Brady and Aaron Donald?

We don’t have to wait much longer to find out.

EA Sports will officially unveil its Madden 22 cover on Thursday.

What’s your final guess for this year’s cover look?


