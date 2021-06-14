NFL World Speculating About The Madden 22 Cover

EA Sports will officially release its Madden NFL 22 cover this week. Today, the video game company provided a cover tease.

Madden NFL 22 tweeted out a tease for this year’s cover, showing two goats – one bigger than the other – in a video on Monday morning.

Even former cover athlete @thepeytonhillis didn’t see this coming… 🐐 6.17.21 | 10am ET 🐐 #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/xiriLClQx3 — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 14, 2021

Many across the football world are now speculating about the cover and who might be on it.

.@EAMaddenNFL teases Thursday’s cover release with two goats. Who do you think it is? 🤔 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/23mjRkNnLG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2021

“It’s gotta be either Brady & Brees or Brady & Gronk right?” one fan tweeted.

That seems like the right kind of guess. However, others believe we could also get Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on the cover.

It’s gotta be either Brady & Brees or Brady & Gronk right? pic.twitter.com/m8f5LvTC5u — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) June 14, 2021

It’s been a while since Madden NFL featured two athletes on the same cover. Back in 2010, the popular video game had wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and safety Troy Polamalu on the same cover.

Could we get an offensive player and a defensive player on the same cover this year? Perhaps Tom Brady and Aaron Donald?

EA Sports announced that they will release the cover for Madden 22 on Thursday. Their teaser includes two goats 🐐🐐. Last time they featured two athletes was in 2010 with Larry Fitzgerald and Troy Polamalu. pic.twitter.com/daP4I44FFH — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 14, 2021

We don’t have to wait much longer to find out.

EA Sports will officially unveil its Madden 22 cover on Thursday.

What’s your final guess for this year’s cover look?