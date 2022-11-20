NFL World Speculating About Sean Payton's Next Job

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Sean Payton is currently biding his time as he awaits a new head-coaching gig.

It's been less than a year since Payton stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints and ever since then, numerous pundits have predicted that he'll get back into coaching at some point.

It could come as soon as next season since there will be head coaching openings when the 2022 season comes to a close. He'll be at the top of a lot of teams' wishlists since he had a lot of success during his 15 seasons in New Orleans.

Due to that, the NFL community is already trying to predict where he'll land when he's ready to get back into it.

"Welcome to the Chargers, Sean Payton," one fan tweeted.

It remains to be seen where Payton ends up next. Considering how good of a coach he is, he will likely bring immediate and long-term success to his new team.