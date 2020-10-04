The NFL World Is Starting To Worry About Bucs QB Tom Brady

Father Time appears to be coming for Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is still a solid player, but at 43 years of age, he appears to be more mistake-prone than ever.

Brady and the Buccaneers are currently losing to the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s Los Angeles 14, Tampa Bay 7 toward the end of the first quarter.

The Chargers’ most-recent touchdown was thanks to Brady. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback threw a pick-six. It’s Brady’s fourth pick-six in his last six games.

Maybe it’s just bad luck in a small sample size, or maybe the fall of Brady has begun.

The NFL world is starting to get a little concerned with Brady’s play.

“Tom Brady has thrown a Pick 6 in FOUR of his last SIX games. Yikes,” NFL on CBS tweeted.

“Buccaneers and pick six is just a thing now. Tom Brady just threw another one. Ugly,” FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd tweeted.

NFL Research summed it up best.

“Tom Brady just threw a 78-yard pick-six to the Chargers’ Michael Davis, his second one thrown this season. Through 4 games, that already ties Brady’s career-high for pick-sixes in a season, most recently hit in 2015,” they tweeted.

If the Buccaneers are going to make a deep playoff run, they can’t have Brady handing the opposition points.

Brady is 10 of 13 for 79 yards, one touchdown and one interception today. The Bucs are losing to the Chargers, 14-7, toward the end of the first quarter.

Tampa Bay is looking to improve to 3-1 with a win today, while Los Angeles is seeking a 2-2 start.