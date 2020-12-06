The NFL World Is Stunned By The Browns’ Performance Today

If you told someone the Cleveland Browns would be leading the Tennessee Titans 38-7 at halftime today, they’d probably look at you a little funny.

But, that’s exactly how the game has gone on Sunday. The Browns have put on an absolute clinic, scoring five touchdowns in the first half alone.

The Cleveland offensive attack has occurred almost exclusively through the air. Baker Mayfiled, who’s struggled over the past few weeks, is on fire today. Through the first half, Mayfield threw for a staggering 290 yards and four touchdowns. He’s the first Browns quarterback since 1951 to throw for four touchdowns in the first half.

QB @bakermayfield is our first QB since Otto Graham (December 2, 1951) to score 4 touchdowns in the first half. pic.twitter.com/ByzSSjtEIF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 6, 2020

Mayfield’s outstanding play has spread the wealth pretty equally amongst the receiving corps. Jarvis Landry has 62 yards, Rashard Higgins has 88 and Donovan Peoples-Jones has 92. Each of the three receivers have also reeled in a touchdown.

The Browns aren’t just winning, they’re having fun doing it. Baker Mayfield showed off his excitement after a long-bomb TD to Peoples-Jones.

Baker is HYPED after throwing a TD 😅 (via @Browns)pic.twitter.com/CI9yUmXDnv — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 6, 2020

At 8-3 on the year, many football analysts view Cleveland as not nearly as good as their record shows. These criticisms are fair to a certain extent. Over the past three weeks, the Browns have squeaked out wins over some of the weakest teams in the NFL — beating Houston, Philadelphia and Jacksonville by a combined 10 points.

Cleveland’s offense has also been pretty inconsistent. In their three losses on the season, the Browns were held to seven points or less.

If they can hold out and win today over a legit Titans team, some of those doubters will be forced to respect them as a legitimate threat.

The Browns’ big lead has let up slightly in the second half. Tennessee came out of the locker room firing, scoring 14 unanswered points in the third quarter.

The Cleveland lead now sits at 38-21 midway through the third.