NFL World Stunned By Buccaneers' Return On Monday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Alex Cappa #65 and Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting healthy at the best possible time with Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen slated to return after missing the entire regular season with a knee injury.

Carmen Vitali of FOX Sports noted on Monday that Jensen's return comes after he injured multiple ligaments in his knee along with his ACL during training camp. His recovery time is as surprising as it is fast.

Jensen's return comes mere hours before the Bucs are set to face the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs for the first time in 40 years. Despite being the home team, they're 2.5-point underdogs.

Some fans believe that Jensen's quick turnaround from an ACL injury is a testament to his toughness. Though a few are skeptical that he's fully healthy and might just be trying to play through a badly injured knee - potentially to the detriment of the team:

There's some speculation that the 2023 postseason could be Tom Brady's last in the NFL or at least the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A one-and-done performance in the playoffs would be eerily familiar to the loss Brady and the Patriots suffered in the 2019 playoffs that preceded his departure from New England.

Will the addition of Ryan Jensen be enough to keep the Buccaneers offense churning and secure a playoff win against the Dallas Cowboys?

The game will be played at 8:15 pm ET and will air on ABC.