NFL World Stunned By Buccaneers Wide Receiver's Sudden Retirement

It didn't take long for Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley to reverse course and head for retirement on Wednesday.

Per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: "Beasley has decided to retire effective immediately, his agents [said]. Adding, 'He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full time dad and husband.'”

The NFL world was stunned by Beasley's sudden retirement on social media.

"Tom Brady would never," tweeted Zach Harper.

"Boy seen Tom listening to Future in his locker and got the hell outta Dodge," one user replied.

"After catching passes from Josh for a few years it’s tough to downgrade to a lesser QB, I get it."

"Tom Brady:"

"Cole Beasley retiring to be with his family after Tom Brady is in the middle of a divorce for leaving his family, is hilarious timing," another pointed out.

"Lmao probably catching strays at home after the divorce news from his QB."

Beasley retires after 10 years in the NFL, catching 554 balls for 5,726 yards and 34 touchdowns out of the slot.