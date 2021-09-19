Tom Brady continues to amaze the NFL world with his brilliant play deep into his 40s.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion continues to play at an extremely high level. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has thrown five touchdown passes on 23 of 35 passing against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay leads Atlanta, 41-25. The Buccaneers are looking to improve to 2-0 on the season, coming off a big Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Earlier today, Brady set personal history for the most touchdown passes through his first two games of the season.

NINE touchdowns for Tom Brady through the first two weeks 😮 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/EqALAxAIKB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 19, 2021

Setting that record at the age of 44 is just ridiculous.

Even more ridiculous is this: Brady is probably going to end up throwing more touchdown passes in his 40s than he did in his 20s.

“I believe Tom Brady is now 14 TD passes away from throwing more TDs in his 40s than his 20s. Simply absurd,” Bill Zimmerman tweeted.

I believe Tom Brady is now 14 TD passes away from throwing more TDs in his 40s than his 20s. Simply absurd. — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) September 19, 2021

That is just absurd.

“This is the most insane stat I’ve ever seen,” one fan tweeted.

You’re not wrong, fan.

Doug Kyed had the full details. The statistic is true.

Tom Brady, 44 years old: Regular season + postseason passing touchdowns in his 20s:

167 Regular season + postseason passing touchdowns in his 40s:

154 https://t.co/KWpQTf7MT1 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 19, 2021

Just wow.