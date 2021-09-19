The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Crazy Tom Brady Statistic

Tom Brady in the warmups before the Falcons game.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Tom Brady continues to amaze the NFL world with his brilliant play deep into his 40s.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion continues to play at an extremely high level. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has thrown five touchdown passes on 23 of 35 passing against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay leads Atlanta, 41-25. The Buccaneers are looking to improve to 2-0 on the season, coming off a big Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Earlier today, Brady set personal history for the most touchdown passes through his first two games of the season.

Setting that record at the age of 44 is just ridiculous.

Even more ridiculous is this: Brady is probably going to end up throwing more touchdown passes in his 40s than he did in his 20s.

“I believe Tom Brady is now 14 TD passes away from throwing more TDs in his 40s than his 20s. Simply absurd,” Bill Zimmerman tweeted.

That is just absurd.

“This is the most insane stat I’ve ever seen,” one fan tweeted.

You’re not wrong, fan.

Doug Kyed had the full details. The statistic is true.

Just wow.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.