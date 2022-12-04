NFL World Stunned By Derrick Henry's Performance Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 03: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Ryan Tannehill #17 and Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans in action against the at MetLife Stadium on October 03, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Titans 27-24 in overtime. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

To many fans surprise, the Philadelphia Eagles were able to shut down Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans rushing attack on Sunday on their way to a 35-10 win.

The Eagles' D held King Henry to just 38 total yards on 13 touches which was a huge factor in the outcome in Week 13.

The NFL world was stunned by his low yardage total in the loss.

"Here before 'Derrick Henry is washed. The Eagles still haven’t played anyone,'” a fan commented.

"He's cooked," a user replied.

"COMPLETE NON FACTOR!" Some Velvet Blog responded in all-caps.

"The Jordan Davis effect," another fan pointed out.

"JORDAN DAVIS IS BACK, YOU HEAR ME????? Our defensive MVP that nobody knows about."

"Put that boy on mute," another said.

The Eagles move to 11-1 with another victory as they create even more space between themselves and the rest of the NFL.