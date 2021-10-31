NFL World Stunned By Eagles’ Performance On Sunday

Don’t give up on the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2021 season just yet.

The Eagles, 2-5 on the year, are putting together one of the most-dominant performances in recent regular season history on Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia is leading Detroit, 38-0, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

The Lions are winless, but they’ve played most of their schedule pretty tough in Year 1 of the Dan Campbell era. That cannot be said of Sunday’s game, though, as the Eagles are putting together an absolute beatdown.

It may be the Lions, and it will probably only end up hurting our draft stock in the long run, but… pic.twitter.com/6d1Q8VQyRO — Eagles Nation (2-5) (@PHLEaglesNation) October 31, 2021

While Eagles fans are predictably happy, the rest of the NFL world is pretty stunned. Almost everyone expected the Eagles to beat the Lions, but not like this.

*Checks the score of the Eagles/Lions game* pic.twitter.com/DFJd1d0iHs — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 31, 2021

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd is already making a prediction for Detroit – the Lions will be drafting a quarterback in 2022.

The Detroit Lions will be drafting a QB. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 31, 2021

Unfortunately for the Lions, the 2022 NFL Draft quarterback class isn’t believed to be a very strong one, at least at the top.

It’s tough to argue with Cowherd’s prediction, though. The Lions are winless on the season and Jared Goff is not giving fans much reason for hope.