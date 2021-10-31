The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Stunned By Eagles’ Performance On Sunday

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts against Washington.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after rushing for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on January 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Don’t give up on the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2021 season just yet.

The Eagles, 2-5 on the year, are putting together one of the most-dominant performances in recent regular season history on Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia is leading Detroit, 38-0, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

The Lions are winless, but they’ve played most of their schedule pretty tough in Year 1 of the Dan Campbell era. That cannot be said of Sunday’s game, though, as the Eagles are putting together an absolute beatdown.

While Eagles fans are predictably happy, the rest of the NFL world is pretty stunned. Almost everyone expected the Eagles to beat the Lions, but not like this.

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd is already making a prediction for Detroit – the Lions will be drafting a quarterback in 2022.

Unfortunately for the Lions, the 2022 NFL Draft quarterback class isn’t believed to be a very strong one, at least at the top.

It’s tough to argue with Cowherd’s prediction, though. The Lions are winless on the season and Jared Goff is not giving fans much reason for hope.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.