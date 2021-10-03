It was a very good day for NFL football in New York.

Both the Jets and the Giants secured their first wins of the season on Sunday afternoon, with the Jets upsetting the Titans and the Giants taking down the Saints.

The Jets’ win was probably more surprising. New York topped Tennessee, 27-24, in overtime on Sunday afternoon.

JETS WIN THEIR FIRST GAME 🚨 First time in HISTORY that both New York teams won Overtime games on the same day 🔥 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/uUeCsmAEuB — Overtime (@overtime) October 3, 2021

Zach Wilson started off the game with another interception, though he showed some major promise late. He threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns, including a ridiculous deep pass to Corey Davis in the second half.

The NFL world took to social media to pay tribute to the Jets’ big day.

JETS WIN IT IN OT pic.twitter.com/IWid0w2k7K — FanSided (@FanSided) October 3, 2021

NY twitter when the Jets manage to squeak out a win: 👀 #NFL pic.twitter.com/4TmcZlI1u3 — 4_luvadagame_24 (@ace_1985) October 3, 2021

Jets win outright of course. pic.twitter.com/rPDy4q1Dwk — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 3, 2021

J-E-T-S The Jets pick up their first win of the 2021 season with a 27-24 OT win against the Titans. WR Corey Davis:

◻️ 4 catches

◻️ 111 yards

◻️ 1 TD pic.twitter.com/xVPK903JaI — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 3, 2021

Congrats to Giants and Jets. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) October 3, 2021

Congratulations to Robert Saleh and the Jets. That game took almost as long as a nine inning baseball game. — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) October 3, 2021

Enjoy this. Savor this. Understand this is just the beginning. The kid showed incredible moxie. Arm talent we all knew he had. Don't try to win Twitter with hot takes. Just know our QB can ball. And he has a massive set of stones. J-E-T-S JETS!

JETS!

JETS! — Brandon Tierney 🎤 (@BrandonTierney) October 3, 2021

The Jets are now 1-3 on the season. They’re still probably a ways off from contending, but they have to be optimistic, especially about the quarterback position, as Wilson showed some serious talent on Sunday afternoon.

Congrats to Robert Saleh and Co. on their first win of the regular season.