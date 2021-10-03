The Spun

General shot of the new Jets helmets at MetLife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

It was a very good day for NFL football in New York.

Both the Jets and the Giants secured their first wins of the season on Sunday afternoon, with the Jets upsetting the Titans and the Giants taking down the Saints.

The Jets’ win was probably more surprising. New York topped Tennessee, 27-24, in overtime on Sunday afternoon.

Zach Wilson started off the game with another interception, though he showed some major promise late. He threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns, including a ridiculous deep pass to Corey Davis in the second half. 

The NFL world took to social media to pay tribute to the Jets’ big day.

The Jets are now 1-3 on the season. They’re still probably a ways off from contending, but they have to be optimistic, especially about the quarterback position, as Wilson showed some serious talent on Sunday afternoon.

Congrats to Robert Saleh and Co. on their first win of the regular season.

