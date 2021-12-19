The Spun

NFL World Stunned By The Patriots On Saturday Night

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the field in Foxboro.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Few teams in the National Football League, if any, had been better than the New England Patriots as of late, which makes their Saturday night performance pretty stunning.

New England is facing the Indianapolis Colts on the road on Saturday night.

Early in the third quarter, it’s Colts 20, Patriots 0.

Yikes.

The Patriots were shutout in the first half for the first time in roughly five years. They had a really long streak come to an end on Saturday night.

“The Patriots had scored in the 1st half in 89 consecutive games entering tonight, which was the longest streak by any team in the last 20 seasons,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss tweeted.

Mac Jones has been very good as a rookie, but he’s also had the benefit of playing with a great defense. He hasn’t been able to get much going on Saturday night.

Jones is having a rough performance on Saturday night, throwing multiple interceptions to the Colts defense.

Unsurprisingly, many are taking this as an opportunity to say “I told you so” about the New England Patriots rookie quarterback.

The Patriots are still a very good team, but they might not be the team to beat in the AFC after tonight’s performance.

