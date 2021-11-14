NFL World Stunned By Tom Brady’s Performance Today

One of the more shocking developments of Week 10 in the NFL, is Tom Brady’s performance out of the bye.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB has thrown two interceptions in just the first quarter. Over the Bucs‘ first three possessions against Washington, Brady has as many picks as completions.

Tom Brady after 3 drives: 2 for 6

5 passing yards

2 interceptions

2.8 QB rating — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 14, 2021

This is obviously not typical G.O.A.T. behavior.

And social media was all over it.

Fox Sports personality and one of the fiercest Tom Brady supporters, Skip Bayless, tweeted:

“TOM BRADY: 2 interceptions in the 1st quarter at Washington. NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

Chad Ryan, who covers the Washington Football Team also chimed in after the second turnover.

INTERCEPTION x 2! For the second time in the first quarter, Tom Brady is picked off! This time there's no doubt about it – a clean pick on a bad Brady throw!#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/I4Cn9fUV0v — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 14, 2021

ESPN Stats & Info’s Twitter handle added some context to Brady’s first quarter struggles.

“Tom Brady already has 2 interceptions. He entered this game with 8 TD and 0 INT in the 1st quarter this season,” the “Worldwide Leader” tweeted.

“It’s just the 3rd time in his career that he throws 2 INT in the 1st quarter, including playoffs (2009 WC vs Ravens and 2012 at Jaguars).”

The WFT has already jumped out to 13-0 lead thanks largely to the Bucs’ two interceptions.

But “Tommy Terrific” should never be counted out.

After all, this is the same man that helped engineer a 25-point comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

It’s scary to think he might actually be better now. Stay tuned.