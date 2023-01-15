NFL World Stunned By Trevor Lawrence's Performance Tonight

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence vs. the Chargers. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence is having a nightmarish playoff debut.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback threw three picks in the first quarter of his first-ever playoff game on Saturday night.

Lawrence's three turnovers translated to 17 Chargers points to make it a 17-0 shutout at the end of the first quarter.

A disastrous playoff debut for the Clemson product and former No. 1 overall pick.

"This is Trevor Lawrence’s first game with 3 interceptions all season. He’s completed as many passes to the Chargers as he has his own team so far," Field Yates said.

"If Trevor Lawrence stops throwing the ball to the Chargers defenders, he won’t throw anymore interceptions," Bussin' With The Boys wrote.

"Trevor Lawrence from Week 9-18: 2 INTs After the first quarter tonight: 3 INTs," Bleacher Report wrote.

"Just when I thought Trevor Lawrence had come of age, he's having a nightmare night at home in his 1st playoff game. 3 INTERCEPTIONS in the 1st quarter - 1 for sure not his fault. But he had never thrown a 1st a INT! Chargers just got handed a 17-0," said Skip Bayless.

"Trevor Lawrence has lost two straight playoff games, not sure why people are surprised he’s struggling tonight," RedditCFB joked.

Trevor Lawrence has plenty of time to turn things around, but he's dug himself a considerable hole already.

Catch the game on NBC.