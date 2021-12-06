NFL World Stunned By What Mike Vrabel Did Sunday Night

How many times have you seen an NFL head coach call out the league’s officiating on Twitter during the middle of a game?

For us, the answer is not once. Well, it used to be not once.

Sunday night, with his team on a bye week, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel called out a ruling during the Chiefs vs. Broncos game.

Vrabel wasn’t happy with a play in the Sunday Night Football contest. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appeared to fumble the football after making a catch. However, upon review, the officials determined that Kelce did not complete the process of a catch.

Kansas City got to keep the ball.

The ruling on the field in #DENvsKC was an incomplete pass. After review, it was determined that KC 87 did not fully complete the process of a catch, because the third element of a catch – time – was not met. Therefore, the ruling on the field stood as incomplete. pic.twitter.com/w2Md3i6YgT — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) December 6, 2021

Vrabel tweeted out a page of the league’s rulebook.

Yeah, that’s probably going to be a fine.

Vrabel should be upset – his Titans are competing with the Chiefs for the top seed in the AFC – but the NFL isn’t going to like this move.

Titans fans love him, though.

“MY COACH!” one fan tweeted.

“Can’t wait to see the NFL fine Vrabel for being right,” another fan predicted.

“How my coach spends his bye week lmao,” another fan admitted.

“Just an NFL head coach tweeting the rules to the NFL’s officiating department LOL,” another fan added on social media.

Best of luck with the fine, Coach Vrabel.