NFL World Stunned By What The Chiefs Look Like

Another week, another surprising performance from Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense.

Kansas City is leading Green Bay, 10-0, toward the end of the first half. However, the Chiefs have failed to record any kind of serious down-field threats against the Packers defense.

Mahomes was 12 for 20 for 54 yards late in the first half.

This is a pretty stunning development for Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. Why is Kansas City incapable of making plays down the field right now?

Mahomes has 54 yards on 20 throws. This is an every-week thing — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) November 7, 2021

The NFL world is pretty surprised to see this.

Chiefs are such an under team now. Wild how that's turned. Mahomes 12-20 for 54 yards!!!!!! — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 7, 2021

Patrick Mahomes has attempted 20 passes and has 54 yards? What is going on over there? — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) November 7, 2021

#Packers D is playing terrific w/o multiple starters/stars in first half, but its not getting much help from O or ST. Mahomes has been held to 54 passing yards on 20 attempts (2.7 YPA). 5 #Chiefs' possessions have resulted in: TD, TO on downs, punt, punt, FG (with short field) — Dan Wussow (@Dan_Wussow) November 7, 2021

From Week 3-Week 8, Patrick Mahomes averaged 6.54 Y/A — 28th in the NFL. Today Mahomes is averaging 2.9 Y/A. Right now he's playing like the good version of Sam Darnold, which is not good. — TurfShowTimes (@TurfShowTimes) November 7, 2021

The Chiefs are probably going to win on Sunday, but Andy Reid and Co. need to figure out what’s going on with their offense.

If Kansas City is going to turn its season around and make a serious postseason push, it’ll have to get more potent on offense.

The Chiefs, 4-4, on the year, are hosting the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

This afternoon’s game is airing on FOX.