The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Stunned By What The Chiefs Look Like

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the field.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Another week, another surprising performance from Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense.

Kansas City is leading Green Bay, 10-0, toward the end of the first half. However, the Chiefs have failed to record any kind of serious down-field threats against the Packers defense.

Mahomes was 12 for 20 for 54 yards late in the first half.

This is a pretty stunning development for Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. Why is Kansas City incapable of making plays down the field right now?

The NFL world is pretty surprised to see this.

The Chiefs are probably going to win on Sunday, but Andy Reid and Co. need to figure out what’s going on with their offense.

If Kansas City is going to turn its season around and make a serious postseason push, it’ll have to get more potent on offense.

The Chiefs, 4-4, on the year, are hosting the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

This afternoon’s game is airing on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.