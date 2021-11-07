The Spun

NFL World Stunned By The Cowboys’ Performance Today

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys on the field before the game Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The 6-1 Dallas Cowboys were expected to roll against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas got starting quarterback Dak Prescott back behind center. The Cowboys, playing in front of their home fans at AT&T Stadium, were big favorites over the road Broncos.

Mike McCarthy’s team had been averaging 40 points a game and more than 200 rushing yards a contest in front of their home crowd.

Today, though, has been nothing like that.

Dallas is trailing Denver, 16-0, at AT&T Stadium. The Broncos have out-played the Cowboys in nearly every way on Sunday afternoon.

NFL fans are pretty stunned.

There’s still a half of football to be played, but right now, it’s not looking very good for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Perhaps the NFC East leaders have a big second half comeback in them, though.

Today’s game is airing on FOX.

