NFL World Stunned By The Cowboys’ Performance Today

The 6-1 Dallas Cowboys were expected to roll against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas got starting quarterback Dak Prescott back behind center. The Cowboys, playing in front of their home fans at AT&T Stadium, were big favorites over the road Broncos.

Mike McCarthy’s team had been averaging 40 points a game and more than 200 rushing yards a contest in front of their home crowd.

Today, though, has been nothing like that.

Dallas is trailing Denver, 16-0, at AT&T Stadium. The Broncos have out-played the Cowboys in nearly every way on Sunday afternoon.

NFL fans are pretty stunned.

The #Broncos are 16-0 over the #Cowboys and making plays on both sides of the ball.pic.twitter.com/tGz47JUrTr — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 7, 2021

Broncos 16, Cowboys 0 pic.twitter.com/3jSejwenHP — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 7, 2021

Cowboys need to figure aht how to play football again.. BRONCOS HAVING THEIR WAY DAHN ‘ERE IN JERRY WORLD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 7, 2021

Cowboys have allowed 88.3 rushing yards per game this season. Broncos have 94 before halftime. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 7, 2021

There’s still a half of football to be played, but right now, it’s not looking very good for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Perhaps the NFC East leaders have a big second half comeback in them, though.

Today’s game is airing on FOX.