NFL World Stunned By Patrick Mahomes’ Performance Today

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 17: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws the ball against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at FedExField on October 17, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

What’s up with Patrick Mahomes this season?

Since he took over the starting quarterback position in Kansas City, the Chiefs quarterback has been arguably the most-dominant player in the league. However, Mahomes and the Chiefs have been struggling in 2021.

On Sunday, Mahomes is turning in one of his most-confusing performances in a while. Mahomes was 1 for 9 for 7 yards and an interception in the second quarter on Sunday afternoon.

What’s up with that?

Mahomes had a solid first quarter and he has 145 passing yards on the day. However, it’s extremely puzzling to see him struggling with accuracy like he is today.

Perhaps the Chiefs are pressing, knowing their defense hasn’t played at a high level for much of the season.

Even Mahomes’ mom has gotten in on the social media reaction, though she’s unsurprisingly defending her son.

“Ok PEOPLE that should not be an interception on the QB… that should be a fumble or anything else.. just putting it out there.. GO CHIEFS..” she tweeted.

That’s a fair point. The “interception” bounced off Tyreek Hill’s hands before getting picked off.

Perhaps the second half will go better for Mahomes and Co.

Kansas City is still leading Washington, 10-6, late in the second half.

