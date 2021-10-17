NFL World Stunned By Patrick Mahomes’ Performance Today

What’s up with Patrick Mahomes this season?

Since he took over the starting quarterback position in Kansas City, the Chiefs quarterback has been arguably the most-dominant player in the league. However, Mahomes and the Chiefs have been struggling in 2021.

On Sunday, Mahomes is turning in one of his most-confusing performances in a while. Mahomes was 1 for 9 for 7 yards and an interception in the second quarter on Sunday afternoon.

What’s up with that?

Pat Mahomes 2nd qt: 1-9, 7 yards, INT. pic.twitter.com/SEHSfed5tI — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) October 17, 2021

It’s weird to say this…but the defense isn’t the problem today. It’s the offense. One touchdown? Mahomes is like 1/9 since the start of the second quarter. What is going on?! — Mason, The Electrician (@MasonWhitlock13) October 17, 2021

Mahomes had a solid first quarter and he has 145 passing yards on the day. However, it’s extremely puzzling to see him struggling with accuracy like he is today.

Perhaps the Chiefs are pressing, knowing their defense hasn’t played at a high level for much of the season.

Even Mahomes’ mom has gotten in on the social media reaction, though she’s unsurprisingly defending her son.

“Ok PEOPLE that should not be an interception on the QB… that should be a fumble or anything else.. just putting it out there.. GO CHIEFS..” she tweeted.

Ok PEOPLE that should not be an interception on the QB… that should be a fumble or anything else.. just putting it out there.. GO CHIEFS.. — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) October 17, 2021

That’s a fair point. The “interception” bounced off Tyreek Hill’s hands before getting picked off.

Perhaps the second half will go better for Mahomes and Co.

Kansas City is still leading Washington, 10-6, late in the second half.