NFL World Stunned Wide Receiver Wasn't Ejected Sunday

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

There was a moment in Sunday's game between the Chiefs and Broncos that many fans were surprised didn't end in an ejection, or at the very least a flag.

At the conclusion of a play, Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was incensed by a no-call. Taking his helmet off, screaming at an official and eventually bumping said ref.

The NFL world was pretty stunned by the lack of a punishment.

"I can't believe Jerry Jeudy wasn't flagged for his outburst. Took off his helmet, screamed, bumped an official. Easily could've been ejected, and instead wasn't flagged at all," tweeted Michael David Smith.

"How did Jeudy not get ejected from the game for making contact with the official?" asked Carrington Harrison.

"So Jerry Jeudy ran up screaming at an official and then made contact with him…and wasn’t ejected?"

"Some in league circles who hadn't seen the video of the Jeudy incident are stunned by it," Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "There may be voices advocating for a suspension, especially since he wasn't ejected."

Hard to imagine Jeudy won't be getting some mail later in the week.