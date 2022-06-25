NFL World Supporting Alex Smith On Saturday

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Football Team throws the ball during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField on November 22, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

During his NFL career, Alex Smith was among the most respected and well-liked players in the league.

Unfortunately, a horrifying leg injury prematurely ended his career, and nearly his life. And now, we've learned that his daughter Sloane faced a life-threatening situation of her own.

On Saturday, the former QB shared that the youngest of his three children underwent an emergency craniotomy in May to remove large and rare malignant brain tumor.

Thankfully, after a 10-hour procedure, doctors were able to remove 100-percent of the tumor and Sloane has bounced back exceptionally according to Smith.

The NFL world was there to support Alex Smith across social media.

"The strength you & your family continue to show is beyond inspiring to me. You will be added to my prayers. Thank you for sharing," commented ESPN's Sage Steele. "God bless Sloane and her amazing family!"

"Love you all so much," said former teammate Joe Staley.

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans reaches for Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs during their Wild Card game at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

"My heart is with you all," replied analyst Stephania Bell. "Please give Sloane the biggest hug."

NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and J.J. Watt also dropped emojis in support of Smith and his family.

With all that the quarterback and his loved ones have had to endure over the past few years, it's amazing to see that his daughter was able to overcome yet another hurdle.

Wishing you continued health, Sloane!