NFL World Surprised By Broadcasting Decision Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers are about to kick off in their Wild Card game on Sunday afternoon.

Typically, a Cowboys vs. 49ers NFC playoff game would be televised on FOX, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call.

Instead, today’s Dallas vs. San Francisco game is airing on CBS, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo broadcasting the game.

Buck and Aikman had the Bucs vs. Eagles game. Aikman clearly wasn’t happy with that, as he made his opinion known.

So, why is the Cowboys vs. 49ers game on CBS?

Essentially, it comes down to the NFL. The league wanted the Cowboys vs. 49ers game in its primetime slot on Sunday afternoon, as it comes with a secondary telecast on CBS.

No game will out-rate the Cowboys vs. 49ers on Sunday. Unfortunately, because of that, FOX was out of luck.

“If you were the NFL and you wanted a glitzy playoff game for your one Nickelodeon game broadcast (a major marketing vehicle to attract non-traditional viewers given the age of the Nick audience), what game are you choosing this weekend. $$$$ rules everything,” sports media analyst Richard Deitsch tweeted.

The Cowboys and the 49ers should have monster ratings on Sunday. Hopefully the game lives up to the hype, too.