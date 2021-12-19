NFL World Surprised By Jimmy Johnson’s Honest Admission

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson weighed in on Dak Prescott earlier this week.

Prescott had been playing at an MVP level for the first two months of the season, though his play has fallen off in recent weeks.

Can the Cowboys still win a Super Bowl with Prescott behind center?

Johnson believes they can, though he added a caveat – Dallas needs to have great players around their quarterback.

“He can win you a championship if you’ve got really good players around him… You better get the running game back,” Johnson told Colin Cowherd.

Is Dak a Super Bowl QB? @JimmyJohnson weighs in: "He can win you a championship if you've got really good players around him… You better get the running game back." pic.twitter.com/AGQGBFxH7H — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 13, 2021

That feels a bit harsh on Prescott, to be fair.

He’s proven that he can carry an offense at times. While every team needs great players to win a Super Bowl, many believe that Prescott can carry a team, too.

“Respectfully disagree,” one fan tweeted. “Here’s why. 1. He’s amazing against the blitz. 2. The major problem is that teams are able to get pressure with 4 and play coverage 3. We have to recognize he’s a B+ and not an A QB. In my estimation anything above a B- can win you a ring.”

Not everyone agrees with that, though.

“He’s right, not every QB can do what Brady, Mahomes, and Rodgers have done the last two years with no really good players around them. That’s why those guys are elite and Dak isn’t,” one fan admitted on Twitter.

Where do you stand on Johnson’s admission with Prescott?