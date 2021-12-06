NFL World Surprised By Mel Kiper’s Honest Admission

The NFL world is pretty surprised by what longtime ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said about the 2023 draft on Sunday.

The 2023 NFL Draft is more than a year away, but the longtime ESPN analyst is already making a big prediction.

“Mel Kiper, Jr. referred to Bryce Young this morning on ESPNU Radio as the “guaranteed” No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft,” Alabama reporter Mike Rodak tweeted on Sunday.

Young, a sophomore, is a near-lock for the 2021 Heisman Trophy.

Mel Kiper, Jr. referred to Bryce Young this morning on ESPNU Radio as the “guaranteed” No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) December 5, 2021

While Young is certainly a great player, it feels a bit premature to call him the “guaranteed” No. 1 overall pick in 2023.

“Twitter ‘experts’ will make it their mission to downplay anything he does from this point on,” one fan tweeted.

“The only thing that’s guaranteed is that this isn’t guaranteed. If I were to make this kind of statement, it would be Will Anderson… no matter what,” another fan added on Twitter.

“Remember DJ U was also the number 1 pick after 1 quarter vs Notre Dame. Let’s wait and see what happens. Even though I generally agree with Mel,” ESPN’s Booger McFarland tweeted on Sunday.

Remember DJ U was also the number 1 pick after 1 quarter vs Notre Dame. Let’s wait and see what happens. Even though I generally agree with Mel https://t.co/yHhIKVONE4 — Booger (@ESPNBooger) December 5, 2021

If Kiper is right, Alabama could have the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2023 draft, as Will Anderson should go high, too.

The 2023 NFL Draft is still a ways away, though.