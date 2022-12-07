NFL World Thinking Of Baker Mayfield's Wife This Week

Baker Mayfield and all those close to him have had a hectic year so far.

The NFL quarterback was traded away from his longtime Cleveland Browns organization earlier this year, making his way over to Charlotte to play for the Carolina Panthers.

After he was released earlier this week, he's now on his way to Los Angeles to suit up for the Rams.

Baker's wife, Emily Mayfield, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on "the strangest and most confusing year."

“I feel grateful tonight,” she wrote on her Instagram Story Tuesday. “For the whirlwind, the chaos, the madness. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to walk alongside my best friend on this once-in-a-lifetime roller coaster ride.

“I am so grateful for our stay in Charlotte. I met some REALLY amazing people and fell in love with an amazing city. You will definitely see more CLTs from us!”

Emily is excited about moving back to Los Angeles, a place she used to call home.

“As for LA…I’m ready for you!” she added. “It’s been too long. I’m a PROUD girl from Nebraska, but LA definitely holds a part of my heart too. It’ll be good to be back!

“And finally, Bake, I am a proud wife! It’s been the strangest, most confusing, difficult and intriguing year of my life. But the important thing is that we did it together and with God at our center. I’m really proud of where we are and where we’re going. Grateful for the man you are today and the way you handle adversity with nothing but grace! Can’t wait to cheer you on for #17! Go Rams!”

Mayfield could take the field for the Rams as early as tomorrow night's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.