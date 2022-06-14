NFL World Thinking Of Bills Owner Kim Pegula Today

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula is receiving some medical care after some health issues came up recently.

The Pegula family released a statement about the situation and confirmed that she's making progress since undergoing the treatment.

"Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues," the statement read. "We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side."

"We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy."

NFL fans were quick to offer their support for the Bills' co-owner.

"Prayers for Kim, the Pegula family, and the doctors/nurses taking care of Kim. Let’s all pray for a full and speedy recovery," one fan tweeted.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Pegula family during this time.