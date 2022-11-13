NFL World Thinking Of Devin White's Family This Weekend

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after sacking Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Devin White had a heavy heart during Sunday morning's Buccaneers-Seahawks game in Munich, Germany.

White lost his father earlier in the week and he made sure to honor him with one heck of a performance. He finished the game with nine total tackles (eight solo), two sacks, and one forced fumble as he helped the Bucs get back to .500.

The NFL community loved that he was able to play this well, especially after what happened.

"Sack by Devin White! White lost his father this week, amazing he's playing right now and balling out for his team," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

"Devin White having one of his more productive games of the season with the Bucs, who are playing to his strengths today. Admirable after the loss of his father earlier this week," Cameron Hogwood tweeted.

Our thoughts are with White's family during this time.