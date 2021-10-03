Tom Brady will make his return to New England on Sunday night as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The reigning Super Bowl champions are set to play the Patriots on Sunday Night Football in arguably the most-anticipated game of the regular season.

According to a new book, Brady did not want to make his return as a member of the Buccaneers. Instead, Brady reportedly had another preferred free agency landing spot.

Seth Wickersham of ESPN reports in his new book, “It’s Better To Be Feared,” that Brady called former wide receiver Wes Welker prior to free agency.

From NBC Sports Bay Area:

Brady informed Welker, San Francisco’s wide receivers coach, if the 49ers were interested, he would finish his career in the Bay Area after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots. According to the book, Brady wrote down 20 or so elements he desired from his new team. His contract demand was considered reasonable: Two years, $50 million.

The 49ers apparently decided to stick with Jimmy Garoppolo, before drafting Trey Lance.

San Francisco fans are attempting to defend the move.

“Tom Brady was coming off of his worst season with the Patriots, everyone thought he was washed, you know it, everyone knows it. The report is accurate Jimmy G WAS slightly better, at the time,” one fan suggested.

“Garoppolo, in his first full year as the starter, finished the 2019 season with 3,978 passing yards to rank No. 4 in franchise history, and his 69.1 completion percentage was third all time among 49ers quarterbacks in a single season, behind only Steve Young and Joe Montana,” another fan pointed out.

“It makes sense that that could be true… I suppose it’ll be denied. But yeah I can see him saying hey let’s go home. SF is good great running game everything wouldn’t be on his shoulders. Timing wouldn’t have been ideal but he’s Tom Freaking Brady. I woulda thought about it,” another fan added.

Many now believe that Garoppolo was the “that motherf—-r” Brady referenced earlier this year.

Tom Brady didn't forget what happened to him during free agency 👀 @ESPNNFL pic.twitter.com/Kjv7LB56RD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 21, 2021

That’s all in the past now, though. The 49ers, Patriots and everyone else have to move forward with their decisions.

Brady and the Buccaneers, meanwhile, will look to move to 3-1 on Sunday night against the Patriots.