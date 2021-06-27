NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Media Admission

How honest are athletes when they speak to the media? Everyone is different, of course, but in the case of Tom Brady…not very.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback recently made an appearance on HBO’s The Shop. He discussed his honesty – or lack thereof – when it comes to speaking with the media.

“What I say versus what I think are two totally different things,” Brady said. “I would say 90 percent of what I say is probably not what I’m thinking, which is challenging you know? And I really admire people that actually can do that, and say what they think, because they invite a lot of other things into their life. And I think it’s part of me that doesn’t like conflict, so in the end I just always try to play it super flat. From a strategic standpoint I never want to give away what we’re doing, saying like, I usually say the opposite.”

Brady added that he often says the opposite of what he’s thinking about an opposing player: “I usually say the opposite. If they got a sh—y corner, I’ll say, ‘That guy’s unbelievable. I don’t know how they can complete balls over there.’ And in my mind, I’m thinking, ‘I’m going to go at that mother fuc*er all day.’”

.@TomBrady: “I usually say the opposite. If they got a shitty corner, I’ll say, ‘That guy’s unbelievable. I don’t know how they can complete balls over there.’ And in my mind, I’m thinking, ‘I’m going to go at that mother fuc*er all day.’"pic.twitter.com/daM6blTUeA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 26, 2021

This isn’t very surprising news, but it’s still interesting to hear from Brady.

NSFW language in the clip but epic appearance by Tom Brady, who also admitted 90% of what he says to the media he doesn’t really mean or feel that way https://t.co/Ohu84EWVwj — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 26, 2021

Here’s an example of the difference between Brady on the field vs. Brady with the media:

Tom Brady with the media vs actual Tom Brady on the field.pic.twitter.com/LeDm8EEYZB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 26, 2021

Many NFL fans appreciate the mindset.

“Ultimate competitor. Doesn’t want to give any edge to the opponents. Contrary, if he can make opponents think full of themselves, he’ll double down on that. That’s completion and hunger,” one tweeted.

“This is why he keeps winning. Unbelievably competitive like no other. True GOAT,” another added.

Whatever Brady has done has worked, so he should probably continue to do it.

Brady and the Bucs will open the 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 9 against the Cowboys. Pay attention to what Brady says about various Cowboys defenders leading up to that game…