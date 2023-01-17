NFL World Very Disturbed By Antonio Brown's Decision

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 02: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks the field prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 2, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Antonio Brown is trending on Twitter this Tuesday. Unfortunately, it has to do with him sharing a sexually-explicit photo on Snapchat.

Brown posted a photo that shows him engaged in sexual activity with Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of his children.

Kyriss has already said that she asked Brown to keep private aspects of their relationship away from the public. She also said she reported the former wide receiver's social media account and pictures.

"I have reported his page and all pictures," Kyriss said. "Unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model.

"I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved as well."



Though it's not a huge surprise, the NFL world is disappointed in Brown.

Here are some viral tweets about Brown's latest move:

"Antonio brown going to hell man," one person tweeted.

"Antonio Brown is disgusting," a second person said. "And you guys need to stop sharing that picture that he leaked."

Another person asked, "When will Antonio Brown be stopped?"

Brown hasn't played in the NFL since the end of the 2021 regular season. It's unclear if he'll ever return to the gridiron.