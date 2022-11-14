NFL World Wants Head Coach To Be Fired 'Immediately'

The Nathaniel Hackett era isn't even 10 games old, but fans have already had enough in Denver.

After the Broncos fifth loss in six games, the NFL world collectively called for Hackett's job on Twitter.

"It's the end," YouTuber TylerFFCreator said. "Nathaniel Hackett must be fired immediately."

"Hackett needs to be fired this week," another tweeted. "Absolutely inexcusable to be this bad with 2 weeks to prepare."

"Hackett needs to be fired. You've had all bye week and this is your product?" a fan asked. "Good lord."

"Sooo bad. Paton might need to be fired for this. Fire Paton Fire Hackett Possibly trade Russ after next year."

"I can't wait to get fired. I want to pursue my true passion. Hip-hop Dancing," a parody account of Nathaniel Hackett tweeted.

"Hackett will be fired tomorrow. This is not tenable. The #BroncosCountry deserves better."

Denver fell to 3-6 with the loss.