NFL World Was Furious With This Hit On Justin Fields

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears walks across the field in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears lost a close game to the Atlanta Falcons yesterday where every play could have been the difference for Chicago winning and losing. But one hit on Bears quarterback Justin Fields that went uncalled has fans fuming.

At one point in the game, Fields was taken down on a tackle during a run. However, another Falcons defender came in after he was clearly down and leveled him with a hit.

But the referees chose to keep the flags in their pockets. Despite recent league-wide efforts to crack down on hitting the quarterback in ways that are conducive to injury, nothing happened here.

Fans are fuming over this one. Many are asserting that referees treat run-first quarterbacks differently from pocket quarterbacks:

Whether or not Ross Read is right in his assessment of the reason Justin Fields isn't getting favorable calls, it's historically pretty clear that referees tend to hold their flags more often when the quarterback runs a lot.

We've seen it with Cam Newton, Robert Griffin III and Lamar Jackson that some big hits simply don't get called when a traditional pocket passer like Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers would have gotten flags.

It's a tough situation to navigate for sure. But the NFL can't pledge better efforts to improve player safety in one hand and hold onto the flags in the other.