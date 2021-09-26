The Spun

NFL World Was Stunned By Chargers’ Bizarre Decision

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert prepares to throw. He stepped in for the injured Tyrod Taylor in Week 2.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers passes during a 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers upset the Kansas City Chiefs on the road on Sunday afternoon, securing arguably the biggest win of Justin Herbert’s young career.

It was not without some puzzling decisions, though.

Most notably, the Chargers went for the go-ahead touchdown with about 30 seconds left, when they could’ve tried to milk the clock for a game-winning field goal.

This allowed the Chiefs to get the ball back. Patrick Mahomes was able to get his offense to midfield, though the Hail Mary! attempt was unsuccessful.

Still, the NFL world was pretty stunned by the Chargers’ decision to go for the touchdown instead of the milked clock field goal.

The best explanation: the Chargers have zero confidence in their kicker.

Los Angeles did miss their extra point following the go-ahead field goal, so perhaps that justified the decision to go for the touchdown.

Still, the clock management was extremely questionable on Sunday afternoon. A win is a win, though.

