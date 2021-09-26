NFL World Was Stunned By Chargers’ Bizarre Decision

The Los Angeles Chargers upset the Kansas City Chiefs on the road on Sunday afternoon, securing arguably the biggest win of Justin Herbert’s young career.

It was not without some puzzling decisions, though.

Most notably, the Chargers went for the go-ahead touchdown with about 30 seconds left, when they could’ve tried to milk the clock for a game-winning field goal.

This allowed the Chiefs to get the ball back. Patrick Mahomes was able to get his offense to midfield, though the Hail Mary! attempt was unsuccessful.

Still, the NFL world was pretty stunned by the Chargers’ decision to go for the touchdown instead of the milked clock field goal.

The hell are the Chargers (+240 ML) doing? idk but it worked pic.twitter.com/tP2m2Y5OrV — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 26, 2021

What are the Chargers doing w the clock management 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) September 26, 2021

The best explanation: the Chargers have zero confidence in their kicker.

Los Angeles did miss their extra point following the go-ahead field goal, so perhaps that justified the decision to go for the touchdown.

Still, the clock management was extremely questionable on Sunday afternoon. A win is a win, though.