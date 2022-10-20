NFL World Wondering About Kliff Kingsbury's Job Security

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals were expected to compete for a playoff spot and possibly a division title.

However, Kliff Kingsbury and company are barely treading water as the team sits at 2-4 after the first six games of the season. Given the team's slow start, those in the football world are starting to wonder if Kingsbury will have his job for much longer.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky openly questioned Kingsbury's job status earlier this week. He suggested the team looks bad enough to where it's time for the Cardinals to make a change.

"What's going in on Arizona has to call into question Kliff Kingsbury's job," Orlovsky said. "They look awful."

He's not alone. Fans have been taking to social media over the past few days to call out Kingsbury for his coaching.

"Kliff Kingsbury is bad at his job. Thank you," one fan said.

"No clue how Kliff Kingsbury got the Cardinals job, and no clue how he keeps it," said another.

Should Kingsbury keep his job moving forward?