NFL World Worried About Bears Star Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears have asked quite a bit from Justin Fields over the past few weeks — particularly in the run game.

In the Bears' last two games, the second-year quarterback has rushed the ball 28 times.

As a result, Fields says he'll be "tapering back" during practice this week.

"My legs just felt heavy after the game. The guys on the strength staff said my (work)load has been pretty high," he said, per team insider Matt Zahn.

The NFL world is concerned about the weight being placed on the young QB's shoulders.

"Literally carried the whole friggin team on his back the last 5-6 week," one fan wrote.

"Okay that was a very, very, very, very very fun month but … 3-7 and you actually want next year intact. Time to play cloud-of-dust bears ball. on purpose. please," another added.

"Yeah, rest up bruh bruh! U deserve days off anyways good as you been playing! U don't need all dat practice!" another said.

Fields leads all NFL quarterbacks in rushing with 749 yards and six touchdowns on the season. Given these recent comments from the Bears' signal caller, that workload in the run game could be seeing a drop in the coming weeks.

The Bears will face off against the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 11 matchup on Sunday.