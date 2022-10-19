NFL World Worried About Dak Prescott Off-Field News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks on to the field before the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Dak Prescott is teaming up with someone that fans may not like.

Prescott, who's the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, is teaming up with Kylie Jenner to become equity stakeholders in a sparkling water business. According to TMZ, the new drink company is called Glow Beverages.

Prescott also seems to be happy about this opportunity as he's told TMZ that he enjoys the drink.

NFL fans are hoping that this doesn't become a distraction for him on the field since he's closing in on his return.

Prescott is doing well off the field and he has the chance to do well on the field once he's ready to play again.