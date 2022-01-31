NFL World Worried About Deebo Samuel On Sunday

There might not be a tougher player in the National Football League than San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel, arguably the best weapon in the NFL this season, has been dominating both in the passing game and the running game.

He’s been taking some big hits on Sunday, though.

Samuel was slow to get up following a huge hit in the first half on Sunday. He continues to take some big hits in the second half.

Man… that’s a huge hit by Nick Scott on Deebo Samuel pic.twitter.com/FcXXjS3Ede — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 31, 2022

There was no hit to the head but it looked very violent. Deebo Samuel is down on the field — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) January 31, 2022

No foul on the play. Brutal, brutal hit but replay shows shoulder to chest area/shoulder. Deebo Samuel was down on the field but was able to jog off under his own power. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 31, 2022

Great legal hit by Nick Scott on Deebo Samuel across the middle. Teach tape. Refs picked up the flag. Samuel jogged off the field after being checked out by trainers. — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) January 31, 2022

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t been putting his star wide receiver in the best positions…

Fox broadcast: "Deebo Samuel is really putting himself on the line to stick up for Jimmy G."

Next play: Deebo literally has to put his life on the line to catch a pass from Jimmy G over the middle. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 31, 2022

Great Jimmy drive there. Tried to kill Deebo on one throw and other than that, money. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) January 31, 2022

Hey, the 49ers are winning this game.

San Francisco is leading Los Angeles, 17-7, late in the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

