NFL World Worried About Deebo Samuel On Sunday

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel on Sunday

There might not be a tougher player in the National Football League than San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel, arguably the best weapon in the NFL this season, has been dominating both in the passing game and the running game.

He’s been taking some big hits on Sunday, though.

Samuel was slow to get up following a huge hit in the first half on Sunday. He continues to take some big hits in the second half.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t been putting his star wide receiver in the best positions…

Hey, the 49ers are winning this game.

San Francisco is leading Los Angeles, 17-7, late in the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

The game is airing on FOX.

