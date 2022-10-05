NFL World Worried About Kenny Pickett On Sunday

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field for warm ups before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

For the first time in the history of the Steelers franchise, Pittsburgh enters Sunday's game as a 14-point underdog to the Buffalo Bills.

Not only that, but rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett will be making his first career start against the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL.

Ironically, per sideline reporter Missi Matthews, the last QB to beat the league's top pass defense in his first career start was former Steeler Ben Roethlisberger in 2004.

But that isn't make the NFL world any less worried for Pickett this weekend.

"History repeats itself right," a nervous fan tweeted.

"Wow," replied Jack Hillgrove.

"OH MAN," another replied in all-caps.

"Let's just speak it into existence..." a Yinzer commented.

"Bruuuuuuhhhhh."

"Well well well," tweeted Josh Carney.

Pickett will try to keep it under three interceptions come 1 PM kickoff on Sunday.