NFL WR Reveals He Tore His Achilles During Workout

A field level view of the Washington Redskins stadium.LANDOVER - SEPTEMBER 19: General view of FedExField during the game between the Washington Redskins and the Houston Texans at FedExField on September 19, 2010 in Landover, Maryland. The Texans defeated the Redskins in overtime 30-27. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

One NFL wide receiver’s 2020 season has unfortunately ended before it could begin.

Emanuel Hall, a 23-year-old receiver for the Washington Redskins, suffered a season-ending injury during a recent workout.

The former Missouri Tigers wideout announced that he tore his Achilles while working out last month. He will miss the 2020 season.

“So for those that don’t know, about a month ago while running routes and getting ready for training camp, I tore my Achilles,” Hall wrote. “I have never second guessed what I want for my life. I fell in love with this game at 7 years old and have been obsessed every since. One thing I have learned in the past two years is that perception is everything. If you have your mind right, it will always take your life from point A to point B. Even though this is a major setback, I’m going to bounce back. I’m determined. I want to thank all the people who have supported my career ever since I stepped on the field. Just know I’m working. #HTTR”

Hall announced the news with a picture of himself in a walking boot.

Hall went undrafted coming out of Missouri in 2019. He was a second-team All-SEC wide receiver for the Tigers in 2018.

The Redskins wide receiver signed with the team in December. He previously spent time on the Bears and the Bucs.


