NFL Writer Suggests Tom Brady Could Return To Patriots Next Season

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shake hands at the start of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady's NFL future is very much up in the air after the conclusion of this season.

With the all-time great quarterback's Tampa Bay contract expiring at the end of the year, he could be playing for another team in 2024.

NFL analyst Jeff Howe of The Athletic recently suggested a possible blockbuster move for Brady this coming offseason.

Could the seven-time Super Bowl champ be heading back to New England?

Howe thinks so.

Brady and Bill Belichick still have an abundance of respect for one another. They've made points to say it publicly on multiple occasions since the QB departed for Tampa. They also spent 23 minutes together in the visiting locker room at Gillette Stadium following Brady's return in 2021 — an appointment they set up prior to the game.

The Patriots will have more than $100 million in cap space this coming offseason. Howe suggested that the team wouldn't even have to get rid of current signal caller Mac Jones in order to make way for Brady.

Brady, 45, retired prior to the 2023 season before rescinding his decision to return for at least one more year. With that in mind, he could very well chose to retire after the conclusion of this ongoing season.