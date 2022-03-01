NFLPA President Has A Problem With The Combine Setup

NFLPA president J.C. Tretter gave his thoughts on the NFL Scouting Combine to the New York Times, Tuesday. And the Cleveland Browns center isn’t a fan of what the event has turned into.

“As it has shifted to being made a reality TV show, and been shifted away from its original need, it’s become less and less valuable,” Tretter told the Times.

“Making it a prime time television event, pushing it late at night, is another instance where it’s not to the players’ benefit that they have to go out there and perform, and their draft stock relies on good performance.”

This isn’t the first time the NFLPA has spoken out in regards to the Combine. They’ve long told prospects that they should feel free to skip it. But every year, most incoming players utilize that stage to try to improve their draft stock.

It’s to the league’s benefit to turn the Combine into one of the most talked about weeks on the football calendar. However, it’s understandable that the conditions aren’t always the most optimal for the players.

Indianapolis becomes the center of the NFL world starting Tuesday at 4 PM ET. The Combine will be broadcast on NFL Network throughout the week.