NFLPA Releases DeAndre Hopkins Statement: Fans React

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 08: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at State Farm Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the NFL Players Association released a statement regarding previous reports about DeAndre Hopkins testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

The NFLPA denied claims that the star wide receiver attempted to mask the presence of PEDs with a diluting agent.

“On May 2, 2022, the NFL Network reported that DeAndre Hopkins’ suspension came after producing a positive test result for a ‘prohibited substance plus a diuretic or masking agent/attempt to substitute, dilute or adulterate a specimen/attempt to manipulate a test result,'” the NFLPA said in a statement. “This reporting was incorrect as Hopkins never tested positive for any diuretic or masking agent and there was absolutely no evidence of any attempt to substitute, dilute, or adulterate any specimen or any attempt to manipulate a test. Pursuant to the 2022 Policy, his discipline is consistent with producing a positive test result for a prohibited substance.”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this statement.

"Sooo Hopkins didn't try to hide a failed drug test....but still failed a drug test.... Truly stunning work here from the NFLPA," one fan wrote.

"Why 6 games if he didn't try to mask it?" another asked.

"Cancel the suspension," another said.

The NFL issued Hopkins a six-game suspension for the start of the 2022 season after he tested positive for PEDs. The Arizona Cardinals wideout claims he did not knowingly consume the illegal substance.

"I don't take any supplements, I've never took supplements, I barely take vitamins," he said, per NFL.com. "So for something like that to happen to me, obviously, I was shocked. But my team and I, we're still trying to figure out what's going on."

Hopkins hopes to have his suspension reduced before the start of the 2022 season.