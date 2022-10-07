NFLPA Wants To See Change In Concussion Protocol Before This Weekend's Games

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The NFL Players Association is making a push for immediate action in regards to the league's concussion protocol.

The union hopes to have new rules in place before this weekend's slate of Week 5 games. Here's the NFLPA's statement, released by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter:

"Our union has agreed to change the concussion protocols to protect players from returning to play in the case of any similar incident to what we saw on September 25. We would like these changes to go into effect before this weekend's games to immediately protect the players and hope the NFL accepts the change before then as well."

This action was sparked by the recent controversy surrounding the league's current concussion protocol over the last couple weeks. The NFLPA specifically referenced the incident involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

There are currently several players going through the NFL's concussion protocol.

It's unclear when the league will have a response to this call to action. Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.