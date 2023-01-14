NFL's Punishment For Lions Running Back Jamaal Williams Going Viral

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 25: Running back Jamaal Williams #30 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikingsat U.S. Bank Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams has received a punishment for his "inappropriate" touchdown celebration during a Week 18 win over the Green Bay Packers.

He has been handed an $18,566 fine for his patented hip-swivel TD dance.

No flags were thrown on the field, but the NFL has elected to go back and retroactively punish Williams.

"The NFL fined #Lions RB Jamaal Williams $18,566 again for excessive sexiness – excuse me, unsportsmanlike conduct – as a result of his hip-swiveling TD dances in last Sunday night’s win over the #Packers. No flags were thrown," NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports.

During the same Week 18 game, Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was issued an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and ejected after he shoved a Lions athletic trainer on the field.

Walker received a $13,261 fine — notably less than Williams'.

The NFL showed it has some interesting priorities with these two Week 18 fines.