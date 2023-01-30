NHL Announces Death Of Legendary Player On Monday

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 21: Pucks sit on the ice during warmups prior to the game between Team Sweden and Team North America at the World Cup of Hockey tournament at the Air Canada Centre on September 21, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

One of the best NHL players in league history passed away on Monday.

Bobby Hull, who is best known for playing for the Chicago Blackhawks, has died at the age of 84. He played for the Blackhawks for 15 seasons before spending some time with the Winnipeg Jets and Hartford Whalers.

During his career, he won three Art Ross Trophies, two Hart Trophies, one Lady Byng Trophy, and one Stanley Cup.

He also played in over 1,000 games and amassed 604 goals and 1,153 points.

Hull was with the Blackhawks from 1957-72 before he spent the next seven seasons with the Jets. He then retired following the 1979-80 season.

His play paved the way for his son Brett to play in the league. Together, they're the only father-son duo to score over 600 goals and 1,000 points in the league.

Our thoughts are with Bobby's family and friends during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.