NHL Announces Massive Fine For New York Rangers

Earlier this week the New York Rangers called out the National Hockey League and Department of Player Safety head George Parros for not coming down harder on an opposing player for endangering one of theirs. As we all predicted, the NHL didn’t take kindly to that.

On Thursday, the NHL announced that the they are fining the Rangers $250,000 for their comments. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement that comments deemed “personal in nature and demeaning of a League executive” won’t be tolerated.

“Public comments of the nature issued by the Rangers that were personal in nature and demeaning of a League executive will not be tolerated,” the statement said. “While we don’t expect our Clubs to agree with every decision rendered by the Department of Player Safety, the extent to which the Rangers expressed their disagreement was unacceptable. It is terribly unfair to question George Parros’ professionalism and dedication to his role and the Department of Player Safety.”

This all started on May 3, when Washington Capitals player Tom Wilson ragdolled and body-checked Rangers player Artemiy Panarin during a rampage. The hit on Panarin could’ve seriously injured him, but the NHL only saw fit to issue a $5,000 fine to Wilson.

The New York Rangers did not like the NHL’s response to the incident at all. They took to Twitter on May 4 and publicly called out the NHL and Parros for what they deemed a “dereliction of duty.”

At the time, everyone knew that the Rangers would get into deep trouble for making a public statement like that. And now they NHL is making them pay for it – literally.

But we’ve all seen what happened by now and can make our own judgements on what the NHL should have or shouldn’t have done.