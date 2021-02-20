NHL Announces When Golden Knights, Avalanche Game Will Resume

On Saturday afternoon, hockey fans from around the country tuned in to see an incredible spectacle.

The Colorado Avalanche and Las Vegas Golden Knights took the ice for an outdoor contest. Each and every season, the NHL puts on the Winter Classic – generally in front of over 50,000 fans.

Unfortunately, that couldn’t happen this year, but the league gave fans a very nice consolation prize. The NHL set up an outdoor ice rink on the 18th fairway of a golf course in Lake Tahoe – on the California-Nevada border.

It provided an incredible view for fans who could see Lake Tahoe and the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Check it out.

The scene at Lake Tahoe for #NHLOutdoors belongs in a museum 🖼 (via @NHLonNBCSports)pic.twitter.com/zJNQVOzonk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 20, 2021

Colorado and Las Vegas made it through the first period of play, with the Avalanche taking a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately, the weather forecast called for cloudy conditions, which would have protected the ice.

Instead, the sun beat down on the ice and made for somewhat dangerous conditions. With players unable to protect themselves on the ice, the NHL made the decision to postpone the game.

Gary Bettman says on NBC the VGK-COL game will resume at 9 p.m. PT, which is midnight ET. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) February 20, 2021

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced the game will resume later tonight at 9:00 p.m. PT – that’s midnight for those fans watching from the East Coast.

The new timeline will give the NHL plenty of time to light up a rink they had no intention of bringing lights to in the first place. Both today’s game and tomorrow’s game were supposed to take place during daylight hours.