NHL Head Coach Fired On Wednesday Afternoon

The Montreal Canadiens fired head coach Dominique Ducharme on Wednesday after less than one full year at the helm.

Ducharme, 48, took over as interim head coach of the Canadiens on February 24, 2021, going 15-16-7 in 38 regular season games. Despite his team being the lowest-seed in the playoffs, Ducharme led the Canadiens on a stunning run to the Stanley Cup Finals, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

There would be no magic this season, however. Named the permanent head coach last July, Ducharme guided Montreal to an overall record of 8-30-7 before getting fired this afternoon.

“We would like to sincerely thank Dominique for his work and contributions to the Montreal Canadiens organization. At this point in the season, we felt it was in the best interest of the club to make a change,” Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said.

The Canadiens have also officially announced former NHL star Martin St. Louis as their interim head coach.

This is St. Louis’s first official coaching position, though he did serve as a powerplay consultant for the Columbus Blue Jackets three years ago.